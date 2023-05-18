Aston Villa were heavily linked with a move for the Barcelona director Mateu Alemany in recent weeks.

The West Midlands club were hoping to appoint him as their director but it seems that talks up now collapsed with the Premier League club and Alemany will continue at Barcelona as per Fabrizio Romano.

There were reports that Alemany had an agreement in principle with the Premier League club and he was expected to take up his new role this summer. He was already drawing up a list of potential summer targets if reports are to be believed.

His change of decision will come as a major blow for Aston Villa who were hoping to use his expertise in the transfer market this summer.

Villa have shown a lot of improvement under Unai Emery but they will need proper reinforcements in order to challenge for trophies next season.

Alemany has done an impressive job at Barcelona and he could have been an asset for the West Midlands club.

It will be interesting to see who comes in as an alternative to the Barcelona man now.

Mateu Alemany will work on Barcelona new signings in the next days and weeks together with Deco. The idea of president Laporta is for both to be part of the club's structure. ?? #FCB Alemany has changed his mind as talks with Aston Villa have collapsed. pic.twitter.com/m6Y5oqKTcR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 18, 2023

Alemany is now set to start working on transfers for Barcelona this summer as the Spanish giants look to put together a formidable squad capable of challenging for the league title as well as the UEFA Champions League.

Barcelona have won the Spanish League title this year but they were quite disappointing in the European competitions. They will be hoping to do well in the Champions League next year and they need to bring in the right reinforcements in order for that to happen.