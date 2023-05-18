Roma striker Tammy Abraham has been linked with a return to the Premier League in recent weeks.

According to a report from 90 Min, Aston Villa are keen on signing the 25-year-old striker at the end of the season.

Abraham has done reasonably well since his move to the Italian club, helping them win the UEFA Europa Conference League last season. He scored 27 goals across all competitions during his debut season at Roma, and he has nine goals and seven assists to his name across all competitions this season.

Roma are currently fighting for their place in the Europa League final and Abraham will hope to guide them to a second successive European trophy.

It remains to be seen whether the player is keen on a return to the Premier League at the end of the season.

Abraham has played for Aston Villa in the past and the report from 90 Min claims that the West Midlands club are confident of signing him.

Abraham has now opened up on his time at Chelsea and he has revealed that the Blues defender Reece James wants him to return to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea could certainly use a reliable goalscorer right now and Abraham could be a useful option for them. However, there have been no concrete links between Chelsea and the player in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, Villa have been overly reliant on Ollie Watkins this season and the need to bring in another striker who can share the goal-scoring burden with the 27-year-old.

Abraham is entering his peak years and he could prove to be a solid acquisition for the West Midlands club.