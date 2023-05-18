Liverpool are said to be admirers of young Feyenoord midfielder Orkun Kokcu.

FootballTransfers.com have recently claimed that the Reds are considering a move for Kokcu and had their eyes on him in January.

According to one report, the midfielder has also caught the eye of fellow Premier League club Manchester United.

The 22-year-old has played 30 Eredivisie games this season and has 11 goal contributions to his name for the Rotterdam-based side.

He averages 6.36 shot-creating actions, 2.87 progressive carries and 2.77 shots per 90 minutes in the last year according to FBref.

Jurgen Klopp’s side is looking at bringing in some midfielders this summer, they’ve been linked with the likes of Mason Mount, Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister.

However, securing those big names may not be easy and the Turk could well be an alternative for the German in the coming transfer window.

With those impressive stats at such a young age, it’s no wonder there’s a lot of interest from Liverpool in Kokcu.