Blow for Newcastle as Man City enter race to sign Arsenal star

Newcastle could see their chances of signing Arsenal full-back Kieran Tierney dealt a major blow.

According to recent reports, including this one from Football Transfers, the Gunners have held talks with rivals Manchester City over the possibility of the two clubs reaching an agreement to exchange players.

The Cityzens are believed to be open to the idea of signing Tierney with Joao Cancelo moving the other way.

Tierney is viewed as a top target for Eddie Howe, but with the Magpies likely to only be able to offer a fee in exchange for the Scotland international, a player exchange, presumably in addition to a fee, maybe the more appealing deal for Arsenal.

As for Cancelo, after falling out with Guardiola recently, the talented full-back was allowed to join Bayern Munich on loan in the January transfer window.

Unlikely to be able to sign the Portugal international on a permanent deal due to Manchester City’s clause which, according to Fabrizio Romano, includes a €70m buy option, Bayern Munich are set to lose the 28-year-old at the end of the season.

During his four years at the Etihad, Cancelo, who has four years left on his deal, has scored nine goals and provided 22 assists in 154 games in all competitions.