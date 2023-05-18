Pundit Jamie Redknapp has tipped Newcastle United to secure Champions League football for next season by beating Leicester City next week.

Newcastle were 4-1 winners against Brighton & Hove Albion tonight thanks to a Deniz Undav own goal, a Dan Burn header and two late strikes from Callum Wilson and Bruno Guimaraes.

The Magpies now sit in third on 69 points, three points ahead of fourth-placed Manchester United (who have a game in hand) and four clear of Liverpool in fifth.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the Brighton clash, Redknapp has his say on the Toon’s top four chances.

He stated, “Coming off back of an incredible performance against Arsenal, you just didn’t quite know what you’re gonna get [from Brighton]. And I and I said before the game they are capable of making you look silly at times, Brighton, with the way they play they’re so good at playing out from the back.

“Today they weren’t at their best. What Newcastle had to do, they had to start well, they had to start brightly. They had to make sure they got the crowd involved, which is exactly what they did.

“I can’t see anything else, they’re playing against the Leicester side that have been spineless for weeks, pretty much all season in fact. And I don’t see any other outcome apart from them doing it.

“I don’t see any other outcome. They’ve got the forces with them. The power the people, the crowd everything up there right now. I can’t see anything else but them beating Leicester.”

Interestingly, back in January, Redknapp picked Eddie Howe’s side to finish in the top four at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

With Leicester City in dire straits, you’d expect Newcastle to get the job done. Especially when you consider that they’ll be playing in front of their home supporters.

Nothing would be sweeter for the Magpies than securing Champions League football in front of their home fans in their final game at the ground this season.