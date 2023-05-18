Pundit warns Chelsea that Mauricio Pochettino is not a winner

Simon Jordan has warned Chelsea that they won’t win any silverware under Mauricio Pochettino as he is not a ‘winner’.

The Argentine won trophies at Paris Saint-Germain, but with an expensive squad in a far less competitive league, whereas he never managed to lift a cup while he was in charge of Tottenham.

Still, Pochettino is rated highly for the work he did during his time at Spurs, as he took the north Londoners to their first ever Champions League final and made them serious title contenders.

They ultimately missed out when it came to the final hurdle, though, so is Pochettino really the answer to Chelsea’s problems right now?

Jordan certainly doesn’t think so, writing in his column in the Daily Mail that he’s not convinced the Blues have got the man they want if they really want to get back to their dominant best.

“Mauricio Pochettino’s imminent arrival at Chelsea is an interesting one. Yes, he built a great side at Tottenham but he didn’t win anything and although I’m sure he’ll make Chelsea contenders again, I don’t think he’ll land any silverware for them because I don’t think he’s a winner, he just gives you a whiff of winning,” Jordan said.

“It’s one thing winning in France with Paris Saint-Germain — if you don’t win something there then for God’s sake what are you doing? — but if you want to go to Chelsea you’d better make damn sure you’re a winner and I’m not sure he is.”

Chelsea have had a miserable season and can surely only improve under Pochettino, but it still looks a long way back to the top for them as they settle into life under new owner Todd Boehly.