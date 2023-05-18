€20m-rated Chelsea star becomes transfer target for league champions

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic is reportedly a transfer target for Napoli this summer and could move for a fee in the region of just €20million.

The USA international has struggled to impress for much of his Stamford Bridge career, and now seems totally out of favour with the Blues, starting just eight Premier League games this season.

It now seems Pulisic is available for a fraction of the £58m fee they spent to sign him from Borussia Dortmund a few years ago, as per BBC Sport‘s report at the time, with Napoli perhaps able to snap him up for just €20m, according to Il Roma, as cited and translated by Sport Witness.

Napoli have just won Serie A so could be a tempting destination for Pulisic to try to revive his career, and the Italian giants may well feel it’s worth gambling on him as a player who could rediscover his best form.

Still only 24 years of age, there’s surely time for Pulisic to turn his career around, having shown so much promise during his days as a youngster at Borussia Dortmund.

Chelsea perhaps wasn’t the right move for him, but it would be interesting to see if he could become the latest of a long line of players to improve under the guidance of Luciano Spalletti at Napoli.