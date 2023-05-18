Chelsea eye signing of Premier League star but are aware it will require huge fee

Chelsea are reportedly eyeing up the potential transfer of Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez this summer, even though they are aware it will likely take a huge fee to get the deal done.

The Argentina international has been superb for Villa this term, and also more than played his part in helping his country win the World Cup back in December.

According to Football Insider, Martinez is now one of the names on Chelsea’s list of targets to strengthen in goal, while the likes of David Raya and Andre Onana are also being considered by the Blues.

It surely won’t be easy to persuade Villa to let such an important player go, especially as the club really look like they’re going places under Unai Emery.

Chelsea need a signing in goal this summer, however, after the unconvincing form of both Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy in recent times.

It’s generally been a pretty dire season for the west London giants, so there’ll surely be plenty of changes required this summer, with Martinez looking like his signing would be a good place to start.

