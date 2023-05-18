Crystal Palace on verge of agreeing contract with 24-year-old playmaker

Crystal Palace are reportedly closing in on extending Eberechi Eze’s contract.

That’s according to recent reports, including this one from TEAMtalk, who claim the Eagles are keen to offer the English midfielder a new and improved deal to reflect his importance to the side’s future project.

Eze only has two years left on his deal, and eager to avoid a repeat scenario such as the one playing out with Wilfried Zaha, who looks set to leave Selhurst Park on a free transfer next month, Palace are believed to be determined to tie the 24-year-old down on a new deal.

Since joining Palace from Championship side QPR in 2020, Eze, who represented England’s under-21s on eight occasions, has gone on to feature in 91 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 25 goals along the way.

 

