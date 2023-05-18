Exclusive: ‘Would be a good fit’ – World Cup star likely to end up in the Premier League amidst Man United and Newcastle interest

Regardless of where either side finish up at the end of the 2022/23 Premier League season, both Man United and Newcastle will almost certainly be looking to strengthen their playing staff over the course of the summer.

Rather than just throw money at whomever might become available, with Champions League football expected for one or both clubs, the recruitment policy needs to be spot on.

What also has to be taken into account is that not just any player can be signed to plug a hole in the squad. If both are genuinely willing and able to take things to the next level, then only the signing of world class players will do.

To that end, Juventus star, Adrien Rabiot, will be of interest to a number of clubs, particularly given he will be available on a free transfer.

RMC Sport note that the Red Devils have offered the player a contract, whilst Tutto Juve report on Newcastle’s interest.

‘I think the player that Adrien Rabiot is now would be a good fit for the Premier League,’ senior journalist, Jonathan Johnson, wrote in his exclusive CaughtOffside Substack.

‘Let’s not forget he spent a couple of years at Manchester City’s youth academy before going back to France with PSG so he’s someone who knows a little about the league and the expectations, and I think he’s much more ready for it now than he was then.

‘Obviously he’s an important figure in the French national team after the World Cup at the end of last year, and being a free agent with that kind of quality, it’s natural that he would appeal to a lot of sizeable Premier League clubs. We’ve seen Man United be interested in him in the past but they baulked at the financial needs to get that deal done.’

It isn’t clear at this stage what the 28-year-old might be looking at in terms of remuneration, however, he doesn’t want to price himself out of the market.

With no transfer fee to pay there’s scope for financial negotiation, but Rabiot – and particularly his agent and mother, Veronique, has to understand his worth. The last thing he needs is for something to drag on throughout the summer.

‘Newcastle are the new kids on the block and they’ve got an ambitious project, kind of similar to the PSG one that Rabiot burst onto during the first couple of years of Qatari ownership,’ Johnson continued.

‘I do think in terms of his profile he’d be a good fit for the Premier League and it would surprise me if only a handful of clubs were interested in him.

‘I think a lot of the Premier League sides that qualify for Europe will look at him as a potential opportunity once they’re certain of the European competition that they’re qualifying for next year. Definitely one to keep an eye on in terms of links with Premier League clubs.

‘The chances of him extending with Juve have come and gone and I think the only realistic option for him in France would probably be a return to PSG which would be problematic given the way in which he left.’

Given the high-profile bust up between Veronique Rabiot and the families of Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe back in 2021 and detailed by RMC Sport, any club looking to take the player on will need to understand the potential baggage that comes with him, and which may or may not be a factor when ultimately decided to sign him.