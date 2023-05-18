Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe raved about Callum Wilson’s “exceptional” performance as they defeated Brighton & Hove Albion 4-1.

The Magpies led 2-0 at half-time courtesy of a Deniz Undav own goal and a Dan Burn header. Brighton would pull a goal back in the second half, but Wilson would add a third and then assist the final goal for Bruno Guimaraes.

Newcastle are just now one win away from playing in the Champions League next season. A win at home against Leicester City on Monday night would seal the deal.

Howe spoke to Sky Sports after the game and was full of praise for his number nine after the final whistle.

He stated, “Incredible, I thought tonight his [Wilson’s] performance was right up there with one of the best I’ve seen him play. Just on a pure tactical understanding, he has to lead the press. He has to be the one that we bounce off initially and I thought he made his decisions really, really intelligently.

“He kept going right to the end. The goalscoring, his goalscoring record is excellent. Much this season but season’s beyond. I’m delighted for him. He’s a huge player for us, and he’s a big character in the dressing room.”

The 31-year-old forward now has 18 league goals so far this season from 29 appearances. He’s been firing them in over the last few weeks.

You’d certainly tip the Magpies to do the business on Monday against a relegation-battling Leicester. They’ll have the home crowd behind them and will have momentum behind them after they beat the Seagulls.