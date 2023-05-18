AC Milan are said to be in talks with Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek over a potential summer move.

According to Fabrizio Romano on Twitter, Loftus-Cheek is a top target for the Italian side and the 27-year-old is keen on a move to Milan.

The midfielder has been on the Blues’ books for a number of years and has had loan spells with the likes of Fulham and Crystal Palace over the years.

However, throughout his career, the Englishman has struggled with a number of injury issues and setbacks.

He’s played 22 Premier League matches this season for Chelsea and has just one assist to his name thus far.

There have been talks of a rebuild for the Blues this summer, this would mean a number of sales as well as new signings according to the Daily Mail.

So perhaps this means that Loftus-Cheek’s time at Stamford Bridge is coming to an end. But a move to AC Milan is far from a bad next destination.

A switch could give him the chance to kickstart his career and find success in a new home. Milan is certainly a club with an immense amount of history.