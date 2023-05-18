Ivan Toney could be in line for new deal at Brentford despite betting suspension

Reports suggest that Ivan Toney could be offered a new contract at Brentford despite receiving an eight-month ban for betting.

The FA announced yesterday afternoon that Toney has been banned from all footballing activity for eight months and fined £50,000, as he was charged with 262 breaches of the FA’s betting rules between 2017 and 2021.

This means that Brentford will be without their 20-goal striker for the final two games of the season against Tottenham and Manchester City and from the beginning of next season until January.

Before his ban was confirmed, teams like Chelsea were said to be keen on signing him this summer, but that interest could be cooled as a result of his suspension.

Now according to the Daily Mail, Brentford are preparing to offer the 27-year old a new contract as a show of support to their player of three years.

On just £20,000 p/week (according to Capology) at the G-Tech Community Stadium, Toney is one of the lesser-paid players at the club and a new deal could see him soar to the top of their salary list as a reward for his 68 goals for the club across the past few seasons.

The Daily Mail say however, that Ben Mee is Brentford’s highest-paid player on £55,000 p/week, so if Toney demands a wage considerably higher than that, the Bees hierarchy may feel that a sale could be a better option to cash in and keep their wage bill at a level playing field.