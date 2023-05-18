Former West Ham defender James Collins thinks current Hammers captain Declan Rice will leave West Ham this summer as he enters the final year of his contract at the club.

Rice has probably been one of the most talked-about players in terms of transfer links over the past decade, with many tipping him for an exit from the London Stadium this summer.

A West Ham first-team player for the past six years, Rice’s stock has risen tenfold over that time, with football fans across England considering him to be one of the best defensive midfielders in the world.

Heavily linked with a move to Arsenal this summer, Rice will have a big decision to make about whether he stays or goes this summer, but Collins told Talksport that this summer is probably the right time to bring his Hammers career to an end.

“It looks like Declan’s going to go. From knowing the lad and being a West Ham supporter it’s probably the right time for him to go.

“As long as the club can get it done when it suits Declan and it suits the club and David Moyes is given the money, he’s been an incredible servant to West Ham. I think for both the club and Declan, if the right move comes about, it looks like he’ll go.”

Like Collins says, this summer we will probably see Rice representing somebody else, and with what he has achieved and shown in terms of his ability and leadership, there is no doubt that he will only get better, wherever he goes.