Jason Cundy says that the current Manchester City side is the best English team ever after their crushing 4-0 win over Real Madrid in the Champions League this evening.

Cundy’s words on Talksport come after City trounced the 14-time European champions at the Etihad earlier this evening to book their place in the Champions League Final in Istanbul on June 10th where they will face Inter Milan.

City currently sit at the top of the Premier League and can confirm the title with a win over Chelsea this Sunday, while they also have an FA Cup Final to prepare for where they will play Manchester United.

Now into the Champions League Final, they have a chance to complete a historic treble and their performance tonight amplified Cundy’s take on them being the best English side, with the former player saying he has run out of superlatives to describe Pep Guardiola’s men.

“This could well be the best English side I’ve ever seen.

"Is this the best English side I've ever seen? I think it could be…" "They're a ruthless machine. It's hard to put into words how good they are."

“I’ve been critical of Pep’s sides over the years that they’re boring to watch. They would just constantly pass the ball, but now there’s an urgency, a tempo about them that wasn’t there two years ago. Now they go to hurt you, they’re a ruthless machine.

“It’s hard to put into words how good they are, that [win vs Real Madrid] was one of the best performances I’ve seen from an English side, they made Real Madrid look like mugs.”

Right now, it’s hard to say that they won’t win the treble and football fans may then start to take the same view as Cundy, because this City side is certainly one of the most talented the sport has seen in decades.