John Aldridge has called for Liverpool to replace Thiago Alcantara this summer as the Spaniard approaches the final years of his career at the top level.

Thiago turned 32 in April and has played just 28 games in all competitions this season, with hip and hamstring injuries limiting his game time.

Liverpool are expecting to go in heavily for midfielders this summer and have been linked with many players, Nicolo Barella being one of those names.

Now, speaking in his column for the Liverpool Echo, Aldridge believes Thiago should be moved on to allow some more youthful and reliable names to take centre stage at Anfield.

“Klopp could look to move him on to bring someone younger in and, given the way we work as a club, we have to bring money in somehow. As good as Thiago is, you need players who are fit all the time, young and get about the pitch.”

Whichever direction Liverpool go in in their hunt for midfielders this summer, you’d expect them to sign a very good fit for what is an ageing engine room that will give them some much-needed energy in the most important part of the pitch.