Journalist Dean Jones believes Brenden Aaronson doesn’t fit in Sam Allardyce’s plans at Elland Road.

The American, who was a significant Whites signing last summer, has played very little for his current manager. With Allardyce preferring Jack Harrison and Rodrigo Moreno.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the transfer insider said: “I don’t think it is a case of one or the other, and actually I feel McKennie has actually not been a main problem recently. Maybe Allardyce doesn’t really see Aaronson fitting into his system at the moment, but the plan was for these two to be playing together.”



Aaronson could yet end up making a significant contribution before the season is out if he can score a goal or two for Leeds, who need points to avoid relegation.

Time is running out for the attacker and his teammates, though, as the Yorkshire club just has two games left.