Journalist Dean Jones says he understands why there could be concern from the Tottenham Hotspur camp regarding the future of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Former Spurs boss Antonio Conte was a big fan of Hojbjerg and wanted to offer him a new deal according to Football Insider. However, this may have changed after he agreed to leave the club back in March.

Tottenham signed him in the summer of 2020 from Southampton under ex-boss Jose Mourinho. He cost them a fee of around £15 million.

The Dane has also been recently linked away with a summer exit. One report claimed that the midfielder was of interest to incoming Chelsea and former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones had his say on the situation surrounding the 27-year-old.

He stated, “Hojbjerg’s own future does seem a little unstable at Tottenham, so maybe he is up for grabs. I can understand there would be concerns around this. If the interest was genuine, then you’ve got to trust the vision I guess.”

The Evening Standard has claimed that a major rebuild will happen at the club this summer and perhaps this could be one of the outgoings.

However, it will be hard for a number of fans to trust the current process under chairman Daniel Levy.