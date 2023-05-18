Journalist thinks Premier League European hopefuls could sell player for world record fee

Journalist Dean Jones thinks that Aston Villa could sell Emi Martinez for a world record goalkeeper fee should they receive interest in him this summer.

The stock of Martinez has risen dramatically this season, none more so than during the World Cup in the winter, where he was instrumental in Argentina’s road to glory as he also won the Goalkeeper of the Tournament award.

With rumours from Argentinian journalist Gaston Edul (via Birmingham Live) saying that Martinez is attracting interest from the likes of Tottenham and Chelsea, an exit for the 30-year old this summer cannot be ruled out.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones thinks that the Villains could make some serious money for Martinez as a result of his top form this season.

“Martinez has got a decision to make over his Aston Villa future and at the same time, Villa have got an opportunity to make a lot of money on him. I mean, he would become one of the most expensive goalkeepers ever if he was to leave in the next transfer window. So there’s a lot to be taken into account there.”

With this reported interest that has come from some of England’s top clubs, Martinez may well have a big decision to make come the opening of the summer transfer window, but while he still has four years left on his current deal at Villa Park, the club will feel as though they will be able to retain his services for at least another season.