Jurgen Klopp an admirer of 19-year-old PL ace, player convinced by Liverpool project

Liverpool are keen on signing the Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia at the end of the season.

Journalist Sacha Tavolieri has revealed to RedmenTV that Jurgen Klopp is highly impressed with the Southampton midfielder’s performances this season but the Reds are yet to submit any offer for him.

The 19-year-old midfielder is highly rated in the Premier League and he has a big future ahead of him. Liverpool could certainly use a quality defensive midfielder like him this summer.

Players like Fabinho and Jordan Henderson have been largely underwhelming this season and Klopp needs to bring in someone who can anchor the Liverpool midfield and provide defensive cover to the back line.

Tavolieri has revealed that Liverpool’s project is the most convincing for the midfielder who has a number of suitors around Europe.

Despite Southampton’s relegation, Lavia has impressed with his performances this season and he deserves to play in the top-flight next year.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool follow up on their interest with a concrete proposal at the end of the season.

The 19-year-old is still quite young and he is likely to improve further with coaching and experience.

A transfer to Liverpool could be the ideal next step in his career and it would help him develop further. Working with a world-class coach like Jurgen Klopp could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his tremendous potential.