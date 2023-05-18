Leeds United playmaker agrees £21m deal to join Premier League rivals

Weston McKennie is set to join Brighton and Hove Albion in a deal worth £21m at the end of the season.

That’s according to recent reports, which claim the American midfielder, currently on loan at Elland Road from Juventus, is set for a permanent switch once the season comes to an end.

It has been claimed that Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbie has identified McKennie as the ideal long-term replacement for outbound midfielder Moises Caicedo.

Likely to leave the AMEX Stadium at the end of the season, with a host of clubs interest, including title challengers Arsenal, Caicedo, along with teammate Alexis Mac Allister, who is a target for Manchester United and Liverpool, is almost certain to make way for Juventus’ US Men’s National Team international.

During his loan spell with Leeds United, McKennie, who has represented the USA on 42 occasions, has featured in 18 matches but has failed to score or assist a single goal.

