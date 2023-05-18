Liverpool could be tempted into selling 25-year-old star but only if good offer arrives

This summer is a big one for Liverpool as they look to get back to competing at the top of the Premier League table and Jurgen Klopp is targeting midfielders and a centre-back throughout the upcoming transfer window.

Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate will likely be the Reds’ starting pair next season and there is potential that Joel Matip could leave the Merseyside club over the summer.

According to Ryan Taylor from GiveMeSport, Joe Gomez could follow his fellow centre-back out the exit door as Liverpool are said to be open to selling the 25-year-old should a good offer arrive for the defender.

?| Liverpool would probably be open to selling Joe Gomez this summer were a good offer to arrive for the defender. [@RyanTaylorSport for @GiveMeSport] pic.twitter.com/RdaquvZjEe — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) May 18, 2023

Gomez has a contract at Anfield until 2027, therefore, a fee for the England star will not be cheap. The defender could be open to leaving Liverpool in search of more game time as the centre-back is currently spending most of his time on the bench.

The 25-year-old still has the ability to be a very good defender and has been very unlucky with injuries in recent seasons. The Englishman is certainly Premier League quality but it is uncertain if anyone in England’s top flight wants to bring the centre-back to their club this summer.