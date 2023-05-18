Liverpool keeping close tabs on 19-year-old midfield prodigy

Liverpool are keeping tabs on the Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott.

The 19-year-old has been a key player for Bristol City in the Championship and he was recently chosen as the Championship young player of the year. He has two goals and five assists to his name across all competitions this season.

Scott is a prodigious talent with a big future ahead of him and he is expected to be a part of the England national team in the near future.

A report from Liverpool Echo claims that the Reds could make a move for him in the coming months and they have been keeping close tabs on his progress.

Liverpool need to bring in midfield reinforcements and Scott could prove to be a solid, long-term investment for the club.

The 19-year-old will add creativity and control in the middle of the park.

The talented youngster is likely to improve further with coaching and experience. Working with a world-class manager like Jurgen Klopp will only help improve further.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool come forward with a concrete proposal for the midfielder. Scott is likely to be tempted if Liverpool come calling in the summer.

The opportunity to play for a Premier League club will be an attractive option for him.

A move to Liverpool could accelerate his development as well. He will be playing alongside better players at Anfield, and he will compete with top talents across the country in the Premier League.

It will be interesting to see where the 19-year-old ends up next season.