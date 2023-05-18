Liverpool open surprise talks with star that was expected to leave Anfield this summer

Liverpool have reportedly opened surprise new contract talks with goalkeeper Adrian as the Spaniard’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

This summer was set to see a shake-up in the Red’s goalkeeper department as many expected their second and third-choice shot-stoppers, Caoimhin Kelleher and Adrian, to leave the Merseyside club.

The Irishman is believed to want regular game time and being 24 years old, that is essential at this stage of this career. Adrian was set to run his contract down having played just one game this season but now the 36-year-old could be set to stay, reports Football Insider.

Liverpool have opened new contract talks with Adrian ahead of the upcoming window and should all go well, the veteran goalkeeper is expected to stay another season.

The report says that Liverpool will consider their goalkeeping options ahead of next season and Jurgen Klopp could sign another shot-stopper in the summer to support Alisson.

The Reds have been linked with Hannover’s Ron-Robert Zieler this year, as reported by the Daily Mail, but things have gone quiet on that front. Although Adrian has not played much, the decision to renew his contract is a surprise, but it is one that Klopp seems to be happy with.