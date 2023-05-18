Liverpool are set to open contract talks with Trent Alexander-Arnold at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old has a contract with Liverpool until the summer of 2025 and the Reds are hoping to extend his stay at the club as per FootballTransfers.

Alexander-Arnold has been one of Liverpool’s best players over the last few seasons and it is hardly a surprise that they are looking to tie him down to a new contract.

After a disappointing start of the season, the England international has recaptured his peak form and the 24-year-old right-back has been outstanding in recent weeks.

Liverpool’s recent form has coincided with his upturn in form and the defender continues to be a very influential member of the Liverpool first team.

Alexander-Arnold has four goals and eight assists to his name across all competitions this season and he will look to improve further in the coming seasons.

The Liverpool defender has operated in a hybrid role in recent weeks where he has stepped up to the midfield from time to time. Jurgen Klopp’s decision to tweak his role has brought out the best in the 24-year-old after a dismal start to the campaign.

It will be interesting to see if the Liverpool manager is willing to continue using the England international in a similar role next season as well.

Trent Alexander-Arnold will be looking to put his inconsistencies from the first half of the season behind him and get back to his best now. The 24-year-old is still quite young and he has a lot to learn. However, there is no doubt that he is a world-class player on his day and Liverpool must prioritise his long-term stay at the club.