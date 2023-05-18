Jurgen Klopp was desperate to keep one of four departing Liverpool stars

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was reportedly desperate to keep departing midfielder James Milner at the club and offered him the chance to take on a coaching role at Anfield.

Milner’s departure at the end of his contract has been confirmed by Liverpool, while Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Roberto Firmino will also be moving on as free agents at the end of this season.

Still, out of those four names, it seems Klopp really wanted Milner to stay with the Reds and possibly move into a new role on his coaching staff, according to the Daily Mirror.

The 37-year-old seems prepared to carry on playing for a bit longer, however, and Fabrizio Romano recently stated that he’s going to be joining Brighton…

Milner has had a remarkable career, making his Premier League debut with Leeds United all the way back in the 2002/03 season, and it seems he’s not willing to hang up his boots just yet.

It will be interesting to see, however, if Klopp can lure the former England international back to Liverpool in a coaching role in the future.

