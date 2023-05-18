“The fans would take him” – Pundit comments on potential Liverpool transfer

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has commented on the prospect of Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane returning to Anfield.

Mane was a big hit at Liverpool in his first spell with the club, before a surprise exit last summer that saw him move to Bayern, where he’s struggled to replicate his best form.

The Senegal international’s Bayern future already looks in some doubt, but Murphy can’t see a return to Liverpool happening due to the club needing to prioritise signings in midfield.

The pundit, speaking on talkSPORT, said that the fans would undoubtedly welcome Mane back, but that the priority has to be in other positions as Jurgen Klopp already has so many options up front.

“I think the fans would take him, but you would have to get rid of someone,” he said.

“They have five forward, or six even, and that is a huge chunk of their budget on a player and position they don’t need.

“They need midfielders. So I can’t see it.”

It will be interesting to see what happens with Mane, with Ben Jacobs writing in his CaughtOffside column that the 31-year-old is wanted by clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 17, 2023: Understand Sadio Mané still wants to stay at Bayern next season. Mané & his agency ROOF have no plans to leave the club. Mané seed the project at Bayern, he has great relationship with Tuchel and hopes to stay and win titles next season.

Fabrizio Romano, meanwhile, has tweeted that Mane’s preference would be to stay at the Allianz Arena.