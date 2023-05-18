Liverpool urged to sign Premier League prodigy with 11 goal contributions

Liverpool have been tipped to sign the Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey at the end of the season.

Journalist Ryan Taylor has revealed to Give Me Sport that the Aston Villa midfielder could prove to be a quality acquisition for Liverpool who are in need of midfield reinforcements. Taylor believes that Ramsey will add goals, creativity and energy to the Liverpool midfield.

“Personally, I think he would be a great fit for someone like Liverpool because of his energy in midfield. “I would say, lightly, he is a player of a similar ilk to Jude Bellingham. Bellingham is a powerhouse and when you watch him play, he plays with authority and grabs games by the scruff of the neck. “I don’t think Ramsey will grab games by the scruff of the neck, but I think he has that sort of energy from midfield, arrives in the box and scores goals.”

The 21-year-old Aston Villa midfielder is versatile enough to operate in a number of positions across the midfield and he has the potential to develop into a top-class Premier League midfielder. He has five goals and six assists to his name across all competitions.

Ramsey has mostly operated as an inverted attacking midfielder for Aston Villa, but he has the technical attributes and composure to develop as a central midfielder as well. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool decide to make a move for him in the summer.

Goal.com revealed last month that Liverpool at keeping tabs on the player.

However, he is highly rated at the West Midlands club and Aston Villa are unlikely to sanction his departure. Villa are looking to put together a formidable squad under Unai Emery and they will not want to lose a prized prospect like Ramsey anytime soon.

Liverpool are set to miss out on the Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham and Ryan Taylor believes that Ramsey could prove to be an interesting alternative.

The Aston Villa midfielder is certainly a prodigious young talent and a world-class coach like Jurgen Klopp could take him to a whole new level.