The FA have given Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp a touchline ban and a fine of £75,000.

In the statement released by the FA, Klopp will miss two matches following his comments after Liverpool’s Premier League match with Tottenham Hotspur back in April.

The German faced a lot of criticism for what he said after the Spurs clash. He criticised a number of the refereeing decisions made on the day and even celebrated right in front of the fourth official.

With two games remaining of the Premier League season, the Reds host Aston Villa at Anfield and then travel to Southampton on the final day of the season.

Liverpool are just one point away from a place in the top four, but both Manchester United and Newcastle have a game in hand on them.

This means that Klopp will not be pitchside for either of the final two games.

His Reds’ side have been on an exceptional run of form and will look to maintain that, with their sights set on a top four finish.