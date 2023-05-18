Manchester City dispute legal challenges as barrister involved is an Arsenal fan

Manchester City are reportedly disputing the long list of legal challenges made against them and are even questioning the legitimacy of the charges due to a barrister involved being an Arsenal fan.

This is according to a report in the Times, who state that City have particular concerns about Murray Rosen KC being involved, as he is supposedly an Arsenal member, which suggests an allegiance to the Gunners, who would undoubtedly be one of the main teams to benefit if City ended up having points docked or titles removed in the future.

According to the Times, this latest challenge from City could mean the issue is likely to take even longer to be resolved, possibly as long as four years.

City have been charged with over 100 alleged rule breaches, relating to transfer deals dating back to the 2009/10 season.

If City are ever found guilty, the Times note that one of the biggest punishments they could face is expulsion from the Premier League.

Arsenal fans will undoubtedly be keeping a close eye on the situation as they may feel they’ll end up being awarded this season’s title after all, while Liverpool could be in a similar situation from previous seasons.