Manchester United’s Donny van de Beek has trained for the first time on the Carrington pitches since suffering an injury earlier in the season against AFC Bournemouth.

The club recently released a post on their website with photos of Van de Beek back on the grass. They hope to get him to a stage where he can be ready for the 2023/24 campaign.

Under Erik ten Hag this season, the Dutchman has only played ten times in all competitions and hasn’t registered a goal or an assist.

With the 26-year-old coming back from an injury, you’d suspect that the club won’t look to sell him in the coming transfer window.

Potential suitors may not be interested in a player who might not be match ready for the start of the season, but that will depend on his progress.

Van de Beek joined Man United in September 2020 by manager at the time Ole Gunnar-Solksjaer for £34.6 million from Ajax.

However, his stint at Old Trafford hasn’t gone the way many would’ve hoped. He’s struggled to make an impact and even had a failed loan spell last season with Everton.