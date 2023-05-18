Fabrizio Romano claims that Manchester United January loan signing Marcel Sabitzer is keen to stay at Manchester United, but the decision is in the club’s hands.

Should the Red Devils want to sign Sabitzer this summer, they will have to pay his parent club Bayern Munich £30 million per the Daily Star.

The Austrian completed the loan switch to Old Trafford on January’s transfer deadline day, with his deal seeing him through until the end of the season.

He’s played 18 games in all competitions for Man United this season and provided four goal contributions in total.

Unfortunately, the midfielder’s season was caught short as he suffered a knee injury recently and the club confirmed he will not play any of the club’s remaining games.

If this is the end of his time with Erik ten Hag’s side then it will be a sad ending to an overall successful and productive loan spell in Manchester.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Romano discussed what the future may hold for Sabitzer.

He stated, “I’m sure that he [Sabitzer] wants to stay at Manchester United, so Sabitzer is just waiting for Man United to make a decision. He would love to stay; he would love to continue. He’s very happy with the club, with the team-mates, with the manager.”