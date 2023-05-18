Man United want to double loan ace’s wages to keep him at Old Trafford

Manchester United want to keep hold of Jack Butland and is willing to double his wages to keep him at Old Trafford.

According to The Scottish Sun, Rangers have made a wage offer for Butland and the Red Devils are said to have doubled that initial offer.

The English stopper joined Man United on loan in January from Crystal Palace. However, he’s yet to play a single match for the club as of yet.

It’s likely that manager Erik ten Hag wants to keep hold of the 30-year-old to be either a second or third-choice keeper.

He certainly has experience playing in England’s top flight, the former Stoke City man has played 87 times in the Premier League throughout his career.

However, you could argue that Red Devils may be better off looking to some of their youth prospects to be cover in that area.

Matej Kovar is currently on loan with Sparta Prague, he’s possibly someone that could benefit from the occasional cup appearance for Man United next season.

 

