Talks begin as Man United want to reward fan favourite for incredible season with new contract

Man United want to offer fan favourite Lisandro Martinez a new contract as a reward for his incredible first season at Old Trafford. 

The Argentina international arrived in Manchester from Ajax last summer and has had a big impact on United’s defence, resulting in the World Cup winner becoming an instant hit with the Old Trafford faithful.

The Manchester club want to reward Martinez for his impact and have communicated to his representatives their intention of offering him a new deal.

According to Sky Sports, talks have got underway over the terms of the deal but an offer might not arrive until everything regarding the takeover of the club is resolved.

Martinez’s current deal runs until 2027 and Man United fans will be delighted to see more added on. The Argentina international has formed a solid partnership with Raphael Varane at Old Trafford and is one of the first names on Erik ten Hag’s team sheet since arriving from Ajax.

The Argentine’s role at Man United will only grow with each passing year and it is clear that the Premier League giants want to keep him at the club for a long time.

