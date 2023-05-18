Manchester United and Chelsea have reportedly been among the clubs to send scouts to watch Gent wonderkid forward Gift Orban in recent times.

The talented 20-year-old has been on fire in front of goal this season, scoring 22 goals in 21 games in all competitions so far.

According to the Evening Standard, Man Utd and Chelsea are showing an interest and keeping tabs on his performances, while Tottenham and Fulham seem keen to monitor his progress as well.

The Nigerian looks like a huge prospect with a big future, and he could already be good enough to add a significant goal threat to United and Chelsea sides who’ve struggled in that department this season.

Marcus Rashford has been United’s main goal-scorer from the left-hand side, with loan signing Wout Weghorst not contributing enough since being brought in to replace the departing Cristiano Ronaldo.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have found themselves slumped in mid-table after a lack of impact from attacking players like Kai Havertz, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling.

Orban looks like he could be perfect to help these teams now and for the long-term.