Manchester United looking to bring former PL winning attacker back to England

Bayern Munich signed Sadio Mane from Liverpool at the start of the season but the Senegal international has not been able to live up to the expectations at the German club.

The 31-year-old has been quite underwhelming with his performances scoring just 12 goals and picking up six assists across all competitions.

Furthermore, he has had problems with his new teammates as well. Mane was recently involved in an altercation with Leroy Sane.

Apparently, the German outfit could look to cash in on the player at the end of the season and Manchester United are prepared to provide him with an exit route. A report from Mundo Deportivo claims that Manchester United are keeping tabs on the 31-year-old’s situation ahead of the summer transfer window.

Mane was linked with a move to Manchester United before he joined Liverpool and it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils are ready to return for him once again.

The 31-year-old was a world-class player for Liverpool and he helped them win every single trophy at the club level.

If he leaves Bayern Munich in the summer, returning to the Premier League could be tempting for him. He has played his best football in England and a return to his comfort zone could allow him to regain his top form.

Manchester United need to add more depth to their attack and the 31-year-old is capable of playing anywhere across the front three.

Mane has the winning mentality and the experience of playing for a big club. He knows what it takes to challenge for major trophies every season. He could be a quality acquisition for Manchester United in the short term.