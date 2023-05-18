Manchester United are looking to bring in midfield reinforcements this summer and they have identified Adrien Rabiot as a target.

The 28-year-old Frenchman has been in fine form for club and country this season and he helped France reach to finals of the World Cup. He has been a key player for Juventus as well, scoring 11 goals across all competitions.

Rabiot will be a free agent this summer and Manchester United are hoping to snap him up.

A report from GFFN claims that Manchester United have already made a provisional contract offer to the player and it remains to be seen whether the French international midfielder is willing to accept it.

The Red Devils need to bring in a quality central midfielder in the summer and Rabiot could help them dominate proceedings in the middle of the park. Apart from his ability to control games, Rabiot will add physicality and defensive discipline to the side as well.

The 28-year-old is at the peak of his power and he will be looking to try out a new challenge at the stage of his career.

He has been linked with a move to the Premier League in the past and the opportunity to join Manchester United on a free transfer could be an attractive option for him.

Rabiot has the quality and technical attributes to succeed in English football and he could make an immediate impact at Manchester United.

The Red Devils must look to improve their midfield in order to compete for major trophies and Rabiot could prove to be a bargain acquisition for them.