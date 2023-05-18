Newcastle United and Liverpool reportedly look to be eyeing up the potential transfer of Sporting Lisbon midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

The Uruguay international has impressed with Sporting in recent times and it would surely make sense for him to be on the move this summer, with plenty of interest from Premier League clubs, according to Ben Jacobs in his CaughtOffside column this week.

According to Correio da Manha, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, Newcastle and Liverpool are set to send officials to Lisbon to keep an eye on Ugarte, who has a €60million release clause in his current contract.

The talented 22-year-old certainly looks like he could make an impact for the likes of Newcastle and Liverpool, who will both want to strengthen in order to be more than just top four challengers next season.

Newcastle are building a promising squad under Eddie Howe, and Ugarte would represent another smart signing who could take them to the next level.

Liverpool, meanwhile, look in need of replacements for their ageing midfield stars, while the club have also confirmed that James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will be leaving on free transfers this summer.