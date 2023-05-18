Newcastle United are interested in signing the Fenerbahce defender Ferdi Kadiouglu.

According to a report from Aksam, Newcastle are keen on the 23-year-old right-back this summer and they are looking to secure his services in a deal worth around €20 million.

Kadioglu will add some much-needed depth and quality to the Newcastle backline this summer. Eddie Howe has Kieran Trippier as the only reliable right-back at the club and Newcastle must look to bring in more options.

The Magpies are well-placed to secure Champions League qualification next season and they need a bigger squad to compete on all fronts. They cannot expect Trippier to play every game across multiple competitions.

The 23-year-old defender has the quality to thrive in English football and he could be an important player for Newcastle next season. The reported €20 million asking price could prove to be a reasonable outlay for a player of his abilities.

The defender has three goals and three assists to his name across all competitions, and he is likely to be tempted if there is a concrete offer on the table from Newcastle.

The Magpies are one of the richest clubs in the world and they have an ambitious project. They will be an attractive destination for most players and Kadioglu wants to take the next step in his career with the move to Newcastle.

It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can work out a deal in the coming weeks now.