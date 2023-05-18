Barcelona keen on selling forward to Newcastle United

Barcelona are reportedly keen on offloading players this summer, and that could include a transfer target for Newcastle United in the form of Brazilian winger Raphinha.

The Magpies have long been linked with Raphinha, who had a hugely impressive spell at Leeds United before moving to Barca last summer.

It hasn’t quite worked out for Raphinha at the Nou Camp, and it seems that Barcelona’s financial issues mean he may need to make way to help the club fund a deal to re-sign Lionel Messi.

Newcastle would surely do well to take this opportunity to snap up Raphinha, with reports suggesting the La Liga champions are keen for it to happen.

Still, Ben Jacobs suggested Newcastle’s top target this summer would be Leicester City star James Maddison, so it remains to be seen if they’ll be that quick to swoop for Raphinha.

