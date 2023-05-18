NUFC appears to be likely summer destination for 37-cap ace

Newcastle United appears to be the likely summer destination for Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney.

According to Football Insider, the Magpies are in a great position to secure his signature. Tierney is also said to be keen on a move to Tyneside.

There is interest elsewhere however, the Gunners man is also wanted by Manchester City. FootballTransfers.com claim that City has had talks with Arsenal over a potential swap deal involving the left-back and Joao Cancelo.

The full-back has played 25 times in the Premier League this season but has only played 739 minutes in total. He also has 37 caps for Scotland throughout the course of his career.

Adding the Scot would certainly boost Newcastle’s options in the left-back position. Their current options are Dan Burn, Jamal Lewis and Paul Dummett.

With European football confirmed for next season, manager Eddie Howe will need plenty of options in his squad as they’ll be playing more fixtures in the 2022/23 campaign.

Tierney has experience playing European football, the 25-year-old has featured in both the Champions League and Europa League with Celtic and Arsenal respectively.

 

