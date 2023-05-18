Opinion: David Moyes deserves another season at West Ham after Europa Conference Final berth

For most of this season, David Moyes’ West Ham side have been turgid and the football simply hasn’t been good enough.

However, the Scot has still managed to get a tune out of his team in the Europa Conference League, and on Thursday night the Hammers made it to the final where they’ll play Fiorentina.

What’s more, in all the games they’ve played throughout their journey to the June 7th showpiece, they’ve won every match bar one – which they drew.

It’s an astonishing achievement whichever way you look at it and, given that Moyes has likely saved the club from relegation, he surely deserves another shot in the Premier League next season.

With the money that the club is likely to receive from the sale of Declan Rice being invested well, there’s every chance that the east Londoners can start to resemble the team they were before their awful domestic 2022/23.

He might not be a long-term choice for many, but given where the Hammers are at the moment, he is the right choice.

The only possible thing that can be held against Moyes is his penchant for perhaps playing it safe too often. West Ham fans want to see attractive and expansive football, even if that means the odd loss is inevitable.

Depending who is kept on, the team from the London Stadium have enough creative players within their ranks to trouble the Premier League’s best on their day.

If the current squad can go on and win the final in Prague, then there really can’t be any argument against allowing Moyes another crack.