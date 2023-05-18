Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan could well be leaving the club this summer.

According to TalkSport, Gundogan is attracted by the idea of a move to La Liga side Barcelona. His contract with the club runs out at the end of this season.

The German joined City in the summer of 2016 from Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund for a fee of £21 million.

This season, the midfielder has been electric for Pep Guardiola’s side recently, scoring eight league goals and providing five assists thus far.

With that in mind, it would be understandable if Man City want to keep hold of the player and offer him a new contract this summer.

Pundit Jamie Carragher recently raved about the 32-year-old and his opening strike against Everton this past weekend. Carragher labelled him as “fantastic” when speaking about the goal to Sky Sports.

It’s moments like that aforementioned goal that show just how good Gundogan is. Should he leave, he’d be a real miss for City and it will be a challenge to find a replacement for him,