Photo: FIFA releases hugely underwhelming World Cup 2026 branding

When the World Cup comes around every four years, the festival of football ensures that the beautiful game penetrates all corners of the globe.
It’s a time of joyous celebration and so any branding for the showpiece event should reflect that.
Unfortunately, as far as the 2026 World Cup is concerned, the game’s governing body, FIFA, don’t appear to have received the memo this time round.
On Thursday they released the #WeAre26 branding was released, and it’s just about the most bland and boring design that FIFA could’ve come up with.
#WeAre26 pic.twitter.com/H1SyqypUYY
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) May 18, 2023