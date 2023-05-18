PL club won’t stop 22 y/o defender leaving this summer; Man United interested

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Crystal Palace will not prevent Marc Guehi from leaving should he want to leave Selhurst Park this summer.

Foot Mercato has reported that both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are both interested in signing Guehi.

The defender has starred in 35 Premier League matches so far this season with Palace and has a goal to his name.

Patrick Viera made the Englishman his third signing during his spell with the Eagles, pinching him from Chelsea on a five-year deal.

Viera once said that he believes the 22-year-old has “all the attributes” to play football at an international level, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

With the attention he’s attracted in recent seasons, it makes a lot of sense that there’s interest from a number of Premier League clubs.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: “Shut up” – heated moment spotted between furious Kevin De Bruyne and Pep Guardiola
Photo: FIFA releases hugely underwhelming World Cup 2026 branding
John Aldridge wants Liverpool to replace 32-year old midfielder this summer

Erik ten Hag may look to bolster his centre-back options in the coming transfer window and may see Guehi’s age as a positive.

It would give the Dutchman plenty of time to develop him into the type of defender he wants at Old Trafford.

More Stories Marc Guehi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.