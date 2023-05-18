Crystal Palace will not prevent Marc Guehi from leaving should he want to leave Selhurst Park this summer.

Foot Mercato has reported that both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are both interested in signing Guehi.

The defender has starred in 35 Premier League matches so far this season with Palace and has a goal to his name.

Patrick Viera made the Englishman his third signing during his spell with the Eagles, pinching him from Chelsea on a five-year deal.

Viera once said that he believes the 22-year-old has “all the attributes” to play football at an international level, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

With the attention he’s attracted in recent seasons, it makes a lot of sense that there’s interest from a number of Premier League clubs.

Erik ten Hag may look to bolster his centre-back options in the coming transfer window and may see Guehi’s age as a positive.

It would give the Dutchman plenty of time to develop him into the type of defender he wants at Old Trafford.