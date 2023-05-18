Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta & Man City’s Pep Guardiola nominated for manager of the year but one big name snubbed

The nominations for the Premier League manager of the year are in, with some unsurprising names like Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta and Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola in there.

There are some other impressive coaches on the list as well, however, with Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi likely to be the neutrals’ favourite, while Aston Villa’s Unai Emery, Newcastle’s Eddie Howe and Fulham’s Marco Silva are also outsiders for the award.

There’s perhaps a case for Manchester United’s new manager Erik ten Hag as well, though, with the Dutch tactician managing in the Premier League for the first time, and making major strides with a team that was totally dysfunctional for large chunks of last season.

Who gets your vote for @BarclaysFooty Manager of the Season? ? ? Mikel Arteta

?? Roberto De Zerbi

? Unai Emery

? Pep Guardiola

? Eddie Howe

Ten Hag will likely guide Man Utd into the top four, and could even win a second domestic cup this season as his side take on Manchester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley in just over two weeks’ time, having already beaten Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final earlier this term.

Then again, at a club of United’s size, the expectations are always huge, so perhaps Ten Hag hasn’t quite turned the team around in the way that some will have wanted, whereas Arteta, De Zerbi and Howe in particular have really performed better than anyone could have imagined.