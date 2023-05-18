Paris Saint-Germain are said to be interested in joining Manchester United in the race for Napoli central defender Kim Min-Jae.

Despite waiting for the arrival of Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar on a free transfer this summer, this hasn’t stopped PSG from being interested in Kim, their interest in the player reported by RMC Sport.

The Daily Mail reported three days ago that United were in pole position to sign the South Korean this summer but with that transfer taking a back seat for the time being, PSG have sensed a chance to pounce.

With Sergio Ramos out of contract this summer, that could leave Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos and the incoming Skriniar as the only recognised central defenders in the capital, so a move for Kim wouldn’t be the worst thing for the French side.

Arriving at Napoli as a rather unknown quantity from Fenerbahce last summer, Kim has turned out to be one of the most impressive defenders in Europe this season, helping Gli Azzurri to the Serie A title and conceding just 25 league goals so far in the process.

The Daily Mail in their United article reported that the 26-year old has a release clause of between £43milion and £52million, while Transfermarkt have listed his value as €50million, so this is a deal that PSG can certainly afford to do should they consider it a necessity.

After just one season as a Napoli player though, will Kim be desperate for another move so soon after arriving in Italy? Only time will tell.