Aaron Ramsdale recently reflected on one of his favourite saves during his time at Arsenal, but Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe was not happy about it.

Ramsdale signed a new deal with the Gunners, the club announced the extension earlier today. The new contract will see him through until 2026.

The 25-year-old has played 36 times for Mikel Arteta in the league so far this season. He’s also been able to keep 13 clean sheets.

Arsenal posted a video to their YouTube channel with the English stopper and Gunners legend David Seaman.

In the clip, Ramsdale spoke about an acrobatic save he made last season against Newcastle. Apparently, Howe wasn’t best pleased by it.

He told Seaman, “This [save against Newcastle] is one of my favourites if I’m honest,

“It was one of Eddie Howe’s first games. And obviously, he was the manager who gave me my chance in the Premier League. And I always remember speaking to him after the game, he wasn’t too happy with me.”

Ramsdale has certainly pulled off some very visually pleasing saves in his time with the Gunners. That particular one against the Magpies is certainly up there.

He’s definitely earnt himself that new deal at the Emirates and could well be a long-term servant for the club if he continues his current trajectory.