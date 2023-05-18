Reliable Liverpool journalist says Reds are not in the race for Brighton star despite recent links

Liverpool are looking to shop at Brighton this summer and have been linked to two of the Seagulls’ stars to address their midfield issues.

In recent weeks it has been reported that Liverpool are very interested in Alexis Mac Allister and that the Merseyside club are making moves to bring the World Cup winner to Anfield ahead of the new campaign – a target GOAL’s Neil Jones states is certainly on Liverpool’s list.

Another Brighton star that has been linked to joining Jurgen Klopp’s side for most of this season has been Moises Caicedo but speaking on The Redmen TV, the Liverpool journalist has a feeling that the Reds are not chasing the Ecuador star because of the fee involved in signing the 21-year-old.

Arsenal had a bid of £70m rejected by Brighton in January for Caicedo and it is expected to cost any interested clubs more than that sum this summer as well.

Liverpool journalist plays down Reds’ interest in Caicedo

“I think it’s the money,” Jones told Redmen TV when asked about why Liverpool won’t move for Caicedo this summer.

“I have not had any encouragement. When you speak about Mac Allister you get the sort of sense that he is on the list.

“With Caicedo, it has always been a little bit like, he’s a good player but he’s not the sort of one that Liverpool are right in the race for.”