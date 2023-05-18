Senior figure spotted with Mark Noble as he edges closer to West Ham move

Mark Noble has been spotted with Monaco sporting director Paul Mitchell.

That’s according to a recent report from ExWHUEmployee, who claims the pair have been together watching games in Europe amid speculation the Hammers are looking to hire a new sporting director.

Mitchell recently confirmed that he will leave his position at Monaco at the end of the current season, and judging by his public appearances alongside West Ham’s Noble, it’s fair to assume the London Stadium could be where the 41-year-old ends up next.